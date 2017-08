× Overdue hiker, 75, missing in Uinta Mountains

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 75-year-old overdue hiker near Crystal Lake in the Uinta Mountains.

Lt. Andrew Wright said the man went out on a day hike Monday and told his family to notify authorities if he did not return by a certain time.

His son called authorities at midnight.

Search and rescue crews found the man’s car at the Crystal Lake Trailhead.