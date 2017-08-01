× Mountain lion found in downtown SLC, officers forced to put it down

SALT LAKE CITY – Officers were forced to put down a mountain lion found wandering around downtown Salt Lake City overnight.

Salt Lake City Police Det. Brandon Shearer said authorities were called about the cougar running around downtown at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers called The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to tranquilize the animal.

Det. Shearer said things didn’t go as planned and an officer was forced to “put down” the cougar.

Fox 13 is working to confirm more information.