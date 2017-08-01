× Former Saratoga Springs officer arrested for sexual activity with teen boy

UTAH COUNTY, Utah – A former officer with the Saratoga Springs Police Department is under investigation for allegedly having sex with a minor.

A man called police when he came home early from work and found a stranger jumping from the balcony of his home.

According to police, the stranger ran to his car, sped off and the father followed until high speeds became too dangerous.

The father spoke to his 16-year-old son and learned the teen met the man through a social media app.

Saratoga Springs Police said the man who jumped from the balcony was 46-year-old Aaron David Rosen, a former police officer with that department who had recently retired.

The teen said he and Rosen “began to engage in sexual activity” when the father came home early.

That’s when he jumped from the second floor balcony and ran.

Rosen admitted to being involved with the teen but said he did not know the teen was a minor.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case.