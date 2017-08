Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meg Miles, founder of Momstrong Utah, shares her three favorite hikes with us. These hikes are all near Salt Lake City and doable hiking with a baby on your back.

Cecret Lake: now is the time to get up here to see the beautiful wildflowers. This hike is located at Alta in Little Cottonwood Canyon Willow Heights: Desolation Trail: this hike is a very short drive up Millcreek Canyon. It ends at a beautiful overlook of the Salt Lake valley.

