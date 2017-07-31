Walmart opens two grocery pickup locations in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Walmart’s first two Stand-Alone Pickup locations in the United States are right here in Salt Lake City. One of them on Highland Drive the other is on Van Winkle. These locations are not retail stores. They’re two spaces Walmart has essentially converted into drive-ins for area residents to pick up their online grocery orders. So, customers never even need to unbuckle their seatbelts. They simply go online, select from up to 72,000-plus grocery items, diapers, dog food and more, choose a time convenient to them, and select one of these two locations for pickup. When customers arrive, they simply dial the number posted on the sign in front of them, and a Walmart personal shopper loads the order into their vehicle – all at no additional cost. Both pickup locations are open daily, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The groceries are hand-picked by trained personal shoppers and kept fresh or frozen until picked up. Start your shopping at walmart.com