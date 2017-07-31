Pasta Salad with Cilantro Pesto

1 lb. pasta, any kind
1 large cilantro bunch
1 garlic clove, chopped
1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated or shredded
1/4 cup crushed pine nuts, almonds or pecans, toasted
1/3 cup olive oil
2 tomatoes, chopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
4 green onions, chopped
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Prepare the pasta according to package directions. Drain. Let cool. In a food processor or blender, add the cilantro, garlic, parmesan cheese, nuts, oil, salt and pepper. Blend to desired consistency.
Note: Add cooked chicken, beef or shrimp for a protein addition.