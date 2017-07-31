Pasta Salad with Cilantro Pesto

1 lb. pasta, any kind

1 large cilantro bunch

1 garlic clove, chopped

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated or shredded

1/4 cup crushed pine nuts, almonds or pecans, toasted

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

4 green onions, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Prepare the pasta according to package directions. Drain. Let cool. In a food processor or blender, add the cilantro, garlic, parmesan cheese, nuts, oil, salt and pepper. Blend to desired consistency.

Note: Add cooked chicken, beef or shrimp for a protein addition.