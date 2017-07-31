Los Angeles will host 2028 Olympics

The Summer Olympics will head to Los Angeles in 2028, according to a spokeswoman for L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson.

The city has struck a deal with the International Olympic Committee to host the games.

“LA 2024 and the Olympic Organizing Committee have worked out a deal for Los Angeles to host the 2028 Olympic Games,” said spokeswoman Caolinn Mejza. “The LA City Council will hold an ad-hoc meeting on Friday to discuss accepting the deal.”

It’s the first time the Summer Olympics will be held in the U.S. since the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Los Angeles also hosted the summer games in 1932 and 1984.

The move clears the way for Paris to host the Olympics in 2024. Earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee decided to award two games at once, and said the 2024 and 2028 games would go to Paris and L.A. — it just hadn’t decided which city would get which year.

By Julia Horowitz. Vercammen contributed.