Deadly weekend on roads has UHP urging drivers to be safe
SALT LAKE CITY – Our state is more than halfway through the “100 deadliest days of summer.”
So far, things are looking a bit better than last year.
Officials recorded 73 deaths on roadway by Aug. 1 last year, compared to 58 so far this summer.
However, it was a deadly weekend, a sobering reality check for law enforcement, with four people dying in crashes.
Those include a couple who were hit on a motorcycle up in Deweyville Saturday; the female passenger died in that crash.
There was another fatal motorcycle wreck out in Dagget County as well.
Friday afternoon in Salt Lake City, two people died and a third was critically injured in a fiery crash near the University of Utah.
Now Utah Highway Patrol Troopers are taking the opportunity to remind drivers to stay focused on the basics.