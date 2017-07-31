× Burglary at South Salt Lake smoke shop, suspect at large

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – Police are investigating a burglary at a South Salt Lake business.

Sgt. Ryan Cram said officers were called around 2:30 a.m. about a break-in at a smoke shop business at 3300 S. 363 E. in South Salt Lake.

When officers arrived, they found a back window broken out.

Investigators said they are checking surveillance cameras at the business for suspects and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Salt Lake Police.