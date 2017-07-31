Burglary at South Salt Lake smoke shop, suspect at large
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – Police are investigating a burglary at a South Salt Lake business.
Sgt. Ryan Cram said officers were called around 2:30 a.m. about a break-in at a smoke shop business at 3300 S. 363 E. in South Salt Lake.
When officers arrived, they found a back window broken out.
Investigators said they are checking surveillance cameras at the business for suspects and witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call the South Salt Lake Police.
40.700081 -111.880555