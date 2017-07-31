× Body of woman found in Jordan River identified as West Jordan resident

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – Unified Police have identified the body of a woman found in the Jordan River as 44-year-old Zephera Smith, a resident of West Jordan.

Her body was found in the river at 4550 S. back on July 21.

Police say several people walking along the trail near the river spotted the body face-down in the water.

“So on this particular case, because we don’t know what the circumstances are—why this individual is in the water—we’re going to treat it as if there potentially may be some suspicious activity until we can rule it out otherwise,” Richardson said.

No details regarding the cause or manner of death have been released.