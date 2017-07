× Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director

WASHINGTON – Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director, two sources tell CNN.

This comes only 10 days after 53-year-old Scaramucci took the job.

Authorities have not said if Pres. Donald Trump fired him or Scaramucci offered his own resignation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.