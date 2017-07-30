Uniquely Utah: SpiderFest! at Antelope Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah -- Every year Antelope Island experiences a major influx of spiders, and on August 5 that arrival will be celebrated with SpiderFest!

Experts say the western orb weavers that arrive in droves on the island are harmless to humans and "beautiful to look at up close."

During July and August, the critters can be found on nearly every object on the island.

SpiderFest! is Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Antelope Island. Experts from the Natural History Museum of Utah and Hogle Zoo will be on hand to help people wander among the arachnids. There will also be talks, science projects, information booths, food and more.

While there is no cost for the event itself, park entrance fees still apply. Entrance fees are $10 per vehicle up to 8 people, with discounts for seniors, bicyclists and pedestrians.