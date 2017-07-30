Elite climbers make a splash at ‘Psicobloc Masters’ in Park City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, Utah -- Climbers from around the world were in Park City this week competing in a unique event that is as challenging as it is terrifying.

The Psicobloc Masters, "Psicobloc" translates to "psychotic bouldering" in English and is also known as deep water soloing, is the brainchild of elite climber Chris Sharma.

"This is a different format than most climbing,” Sharma said.

Different is an understatement. World class climbers met at Utah Olympic Park to take on this unique competition.

"It’s about coming together and just showing the world how rad climbing is,” Sharma said.

Competitors go head to head climbing a 52-foot wall without any harness or rope, which just so happens to place them over an Olympic size pool. Once you get to the top, you jump off in front of hundreds of fans.

Kyra Condie was the women’s champion on Friday.

"The crowd is one of the biggest things for me," Condie said. "They really help me get up the wall and jump off. Without them I would never be able to do it."

With the combination of speed and difficulty, Psicobloc is luring elite climbers from around the world.

"That's why we love this event so much because it's kind of the best of both worlds," Sharma said.

Climbers are eager to challenge themselves and experience the ultimate rush.

"That's really kind of what this event is about, is just getting together and celebrating our sport,” Sharma said.