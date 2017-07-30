Athletes from 26 countries to compete in Tour of Utah starting Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah -- The Tour of Utah kicks off Monday and continues through August 6, and preparations for the race are well underway.

The 2017 Tour of Utah, referred to as "America's Toughest Stage Race", will cover 605 miles of racing, which includes 36,525 feet of climbing.

According to a press release from event organizers, the tour has attracted 127 athletes from 26 countries among 16 professional men's teams. This is the Tour of Utah's 13th year in existence, but the race was elevated to an International Cycling Union stage race in 2011.

Brian Champagne has a look at the preparations for the first stage of the race in Logan. For more information about the Tour of Utah, including a schedule and details about road closures, click here.