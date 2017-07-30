3 Questions with Bob Evans: Brian Besser of the DEA on drug activity in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- There is an unmistakable relationship between drug abuse and crime: the two go hand in hand.

We are seeing that very clearly in Salt Lake City’s Rio Grande district, which is now the focus of a combined effort to drive the criminal element away.

That effort involves all the major government, social service, and law enforcement groups, including the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Brian Besser, head of the DEA in Utah, sat down with Bob Evans for 3 questions:

There is a lot of crime and illicit drug activity in the Rio Grande district of Salt Lake City, but where does the problem really lie? The DEA and local authorities recently took down two major drug manufacturing operations here in Utah. When you take down an operation like that, how much of a dent does it put in the overall problem? Law enforcement has been engaged in what has been called the "War on Drugs" for many years. In your eyes, what does a victory in the "War on Drugs" look like?

