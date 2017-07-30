× 1 dead, 1 critically injured after crash involving car and motorcycle in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed and another suffered critical injuries after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Deweyville Saturday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. at the junction of SR-38/102 in Deweyville.

A motorcycle was traveling southbound on SR-38, and a man was operating the motorcycle while a female rode as a passenger.

A passenger car traveling northbound, “made a left hand turn in front of the motorcycle, the motorcycle impacted the right front corner of the passenger car,” the release from UHP states.

Both occupants of the motorcycle were ejected from the bike and struck the car and roadway.

UHP says the female passenger suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital in nearby Tremonton.

The male operating the motorcycle was flown from Tremonton to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden in critical condition.

The driver of the passenger of the car was not injured.