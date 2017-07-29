Child found safe in Murray after suspect steals car with 1-year-old inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Police confirmed at 9:42 p.m. that the child who was inside the car that was stolen has been found at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. Police confirmed the boy is in good condition and that the suspect dropped the boy off at the hospital.

The car and suspect have not yet been located.

Lt. Robin Heiden of the Salt Lake City Police Department said the car was stolen when the boy's mother left him in the car with the vehicle running in front of her apartment. The woman was inside for just a few moments but came back outside and found the vehicle was gone.

Police were able to capture surveillance images of the car as it passed through a 7-Eleven parking lot nearby.

Previous story continues below:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Salt Lake City Police are looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle with a 1-year-old child inside Saturday night.

The theft occurred in the area of 800 South and 900 West at 8:51 p.m. Police say a 1-year-old boy was inside the car when it was stolen.

The stolen vehicle is a gray 2005, 4-door Nissan Altima with no front license plate. The car has a Utes decal on the gas cap, a crown sticker on the rear window, and child visors on the two rear windows. The front windshield is cracked. The car is pictured above.

Anyone who sees the vehicle should call police.