Layton Police seek armed suspect who stole woman's SUV, forced her to withdraw cash from bank

LAYTON, Utah — Police in Layton are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a woman in Layton and then forced her to drive to a bank and withdraw cash for him before dropping her off and fleeing.

Sgt. Clint Bobrowski of the Layton Police Department said things began around 5 p.m. at the Davis Conference Center, 800 Heritage Park Blvd. in Layton, when a man approached a woman as she was walking to her SUV in the parking lot.

Bobrowski said the suspect forced the woman into her car at gunpoint and then made her drive him to a bank. At the bank the man forced her to withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man then ordered the woman to drive to a neighborhood behind the bank, where he let her out of the SUV and fled inside her vehicle. Bobrowski said there is no indication the victim knew the man prior to the crime.

“This appears to be completely random,” Bobrowski said.

Police say the stolen SUV is a gray 2005 Chevy Trailblazer with Utah license plate D868RL. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a black hoodie and a black baseball cap that had white cross designs on it.

Bobrowski said the victim, who is from the Salt Lake County area, was not injured but was very shaken up after the theft.

Anyone who sees the vehicle should contact police.