Fire restrictions being lifted throughout Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Fire restrictions in Southern Utah’s national parks and monuments and the Dixie National Forest are being rescinded Saturday thanks to the wet weather that has been rolling through the region.

“Recent precipitation and higher relative humidity resulting in higher fuel moistures, lowering the fire hazard and reducing fire danger” for areas overseen by National Park Service and Dixie National Forest managers, Color County Inter-agency Fire Center officials said in a news release Friday.

“Fire Managers continually evaluate conditions for the need for fire restrictions. Please verify with your local land management agency before conducting any fire related activity in question.” the news release states.

Fire restrictions were also recently rescinded in the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests in Arizona.

Fire restrictions have been lifted for:

National Park Service (Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks; Cedar Breaks, Pipe Spring and Rainbow Bridge national monuments; Glen Canyon National Recreation Area).

Dixie National Forest (Pine Valley, Cedar City, Powell and Escalante ranger districts, including Oak Grove Campground and road access).

Fire restrictions remain in effect for the restricted lands in Washington, Iron, Beaver, Kane and Garfield counties.

These restricted lands include:

Unincorporated privately owned and all state administered lands (Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands).

Bureau of Land Management (Utah).

Bureau of Indian Affairs (Trust lands of the Shivwits, Cedar, Indian Peaks, and Kaibab band reservations).

Incorporated towns and cities are not included in these restrictions.

The following describes restrictions that remain in place for areas covered by the BLM’s Color Country District and the state of Utah/private unincorporated lands:

Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes, outside a fire structure provided by the agency within a designated area is prohibited. All developed recreation sites, campgrounds, picnic areas and home sites that are maintained and administered by the agency, or home sites where running water is present, are allowed. Stoves or grills that are fueled solely by liquid petroleum fuels are also allowed. Campfires and charcoal fires are allowed in Lava Point Campground. When using a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grasses and other fine fuels. Prevent stoves from tipping and starting a fire. The use of tracer ammunition, explosives, fireworks or any incendiary devices (including explosive targets) and the use of explosives, flares or other incendiary devices are always prohibited year-round on federal and state lands.

Violators also may be held personally responsible for reimbursement of fire suppression costs.

Find a full list of these restrictions and exceptions on the original St. George News article.