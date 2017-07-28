The easiest way to buy or sell a home

Johnny Hanna, CEO of Homie, shared what is new at Homie and how they help customers through the entire home buying or selling process. The Salt Lake Parade of Homes kicks off today throughout the valley. If you are going make sure to visit #10 in South Jordan where Homie has a booth and will be ready to answer any and all questions. Homie continues to grow and a lot of that growth is from customer referrals from satisfied Homie users. To find out more about Homie go here. To see the new Facebook video that is going viral go here.
