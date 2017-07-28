× Harmons Panini Recipes

Utah Peach Panini

Serves 2

Prep Time:10

Cook Time:10

Total Time:20

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon honey wine vinegar

1 teaspoon whole grain mustard

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme

1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

2 tablespoon olive oil

2 Harmons ciabatta, cut in half

1 fresh peach, pitted and sliced

4 ounce Drake Family Farms chevre, room temperature

1 package Creminelli varzi, sliced thin

Arugula, optional

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Heat a panini grill to high heat.

In a small bowl combine the first four ingredients. Slowly add the olive oil while whisking to create an emulsion. Add salt and pepper to your liking. Open the bread and brush the insides with the dressing.

Lay out sliced peaches, chevre, varzi, and arugula if using on the bread evenly divided between the two sandwiches. Add a sprinkle more of salt and pepper. Close the sandwiches and place on the panini grill and cook until a nice crust is formed and cheese is melted through. Remove from grill, cut in half and serve.

Utah Brie, Chocolate and Cherry Panini

Serves 2

Prep Time:5

Cook Time:10

Total Time:15

Ingredients:

4 slices Harmons white chocolate pecan bread

½ wheel of Deer Valley Meadowlark cheese

½ bar Solstice chocolate, chopped

½ cup fresh cherries, pitted and halved

Instructions:

Arrange slices of bread so you have two sandwiches. Open the bread and smear ¼ of the total cheese on each slice of bread. Divide the chocolate and cherries between the two sandwiches.

Grill on panini grill until cheese and chocolate are melted and nice crust is formed. Cut in half and serve.