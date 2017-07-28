Family of Utah woman killed aboard cruise ship issues statement

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The family of a Utah woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband aboard a cruise ship off of Alaska released a statement Friday expressing their devastation but thanking the community for their support.

Kirsty Manzanares, 39, died aboard a cruise ship off Alaska Tuesday in what the FBI has called a domestic violence situation. Her husband, Kenneth Manzanares, has been charged with murder in connection with Kristy’s death.

Friday, a family spokesman issued the following statement on behalf of the Hunt and Manzanares families:

“We are devastated over the loss of Kristy. She is the light of our lives – a devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend. Kristy led by example with her giving heart and we are inspired by the legacy of kindness and optimism she has instilled in her children.

We appreciate all of the support shown toward us from friends and family in Carbon and Washington Counties as well as Princess Cruise Lines and Alaska Airlines. We ask for privacy as we mourn together and continue our focus on Kristy’s children.”

The statement says that those who wish to help support Kristy’s children and her memorial services can make donations through Zions Bank under “Kristy Hunt Manzanares donation.”

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.