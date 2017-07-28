Celebrate Harry Potter’s Birthday with fun and free events

The Salt Lake Library is celebrating Harry Potter's Birthday on Monday, July 31st. Here is a list of all of the fun activities they will be having that day:
Hagrid's Owl Post
All Day · Children`s Story Room
House Elf Sock Drive
All Day · Urban Room
Earn a SPEW pin when you bring a pair of new, unused socks to donate to the Volunteers of America
Care of Magical Creatures with Utah Pony Party's Petting Zoo
10am-Noon · Library Square Plaza
Pin the Sock on Dobby/Feather on Fawkes
11am-1pm · Children`s Library
Bertie Bott's Bean Tasting
11am-8pm (or until supplies run out) · Urban Room
Quidditch Relay
Noon-2pm · Plaza
Sorting Hat
Noon-7pm · Level 2 Crescent Wall
Photo Booth
Noon-8pm (or until supplies run out) · Urban Room
Wand-Making
Noon-8pm (or until supplies run out) · Lower Urban Room
Magician Jason Carling
1pm · Auditorium
Hawkwatch International: Learn about Owls
2pm · Level 4 Conference Room
Cosplay Contest (for kids 11 and under)
3pm · Auditorium
Mad Science: Potions (up to 40 participants)
3-3:30pm · Conference Rooms A, B, and C
Mad Science: Potions (up to 40 participants)
3:30-4pm · Conference Rooms A, B, and C
Mad Science: Potions
4-5pm · Conference Rooms A, B, and C
Trivia Contest (for various age groups)
4-5pm · Level 4 Conference Room
Trivia Contest (for various age groups)
6-7pm · Level 4 Conference Room
Birthday Cake (first come first served)
7pm · Urban Room
Cosplay Contest (for kids 12 and up and adults 18 and up)
7pm · Auditorium
Science Magic with Clark Planetarium
5-7pm · Rooftop Terrace
Watch Clark Planetarium bring the world of Harry Potter to life as we create science magic with live fire and ice science demos. We`ll create fire tornadoes, shoot flaming balls of color into the sky, and freeze metal right before your very eyes!
