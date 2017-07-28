Celebrate Harry Potter’s Birthday with fun and free events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Salt Lake Library is celebrating Harry Potter's Birthday on Monday, July 31st. Here is a list of all of the fun activities they will be having that day:

Hagrid's Owl Post

All Day · Children`s Story Room

House Elf Sock Drive

All Day · Urban Room

Earn a SPEW pin when you bring a pair of new, unused socks to donate to the Volunteers of America

Care of Magical Creatures with Utah Pony Party's Petting Zoo

10am-Noon · Library Square Plaza

Pin the Sock on Dobby/Feather on Fawkes

11am-1pm · Children`s Library

Bertie Bott's Bean Tasting

11am-8pm (or until supplies run out) · Urban Room

Quidditch Relay

Noon-2pm · Plaza

Sorting Hat

Noon-7pm · Level 2 Crescent Wall

Photo Booth

Noon-8pm (or until supplies run out) · Urban Room

Wand-Making

Noon-8pm (or until supplies run out) · Lower Urban Room

Magician Jason Carling

1pm · Auditorium

Hawkwatch International: Learn about Owls

2pm · Level 4 Conference Room

Cosplay Contest (for kids 11 and under)

3pm · Auditorium

Mad Science: Potions (up to 40 participants)

3-3:30pm · Conference Rooms A, B, and C

Mad Science: Potions (up to 40 participants)

3:30-4pm · Conference Rooms A, B, and C

Mad Science: Potions

4-5pm · Conference Rooms A, B, and C

Trivia Contest (for various age groups)

4-5pm · Level 4 Conference Room

Trivia Contest (for various age groups)

6-7pm · Level 4 Conference Room

Birthday Cake (first come first served)

7pm · Urban Room

Cosplay Contest (for kids 12 and up and adults 18 and up)

7pm · Auditorium

Science Magic with Clark Planetarium

5-7pm · Rooftop Terrace

Watch Clark Planetarium bring the world of Harry Potter to life as we create science magic with live fire and ice science demos. We`ll create fire tornadoes, shoot flaming balls of color into the sky, and freeze metal right before your very eyes!

Location: Main Library