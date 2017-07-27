Trauma Injuries: Know your ER

When it comes to emergency services, fast, efficient, and high-quality care are crucial. Trauma centers provide the technology, equipment, specialized resources and staff to properly handle emergency medical situations.
Jordan Valley Medical Center is a designated Level III trauma center that is committed to providing rapid, high-quality trauma care to the local community. The trauma center offers 24-hour care and utilizes advanced technologies and treatment options for the intensive care needs and stabilization of patients.
Benefits of a trauma center in your community
Board-certified trauma medical director
- Critical care services
- Advanced, specialized trauma team
- Advanced technology and equipment
- Treats a wider range of patients
- Dedicated room/bay that receives trauma patients
Types of injuries treated in a trauma center
- Brain injuries
- Thoracic and intra-abdominal injuries
- Falling injuries
- Gunshot wounds
- Blunt force trauma
- Work-related injuries
Jordan Valley Medical Center is also a designated stroke receiving center.