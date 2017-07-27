Trauma Injuries: Know your ER

When it comes to emergency services, fast, efficient, and high-quality care are crucial. Trauma centers provide the technology, equipment, specialized resources and staff to properly handle emergency medical situations.

Jordan Valley Medical Center is a designated Level III trauma center that is committed to providing rapid, high-quality trauma care to the local community. The trauma center offers 24-hour care and utilizes advanced technologies and treatment options for the intensive care needs and stabilization of patients.

Benefits of a trauma center in your community

Board-certified trauma medical director

  • Critical care services
  • Advanced, specialized trauma team
  • Advanced technology and equipment
  • Treats a wider range of patients
  • Dedicated room/bay that receives trauma patients

Types of injuries treated in a trauma center

  • Brain injuries
  • Thoracic and intra-abdominal injuries
  • Falling injuries
  • Gunshot wounds
  • Blunt force trauma
  • Work-related injuries

Jordan Valley Medical Center is also a designated stroke receiving center.