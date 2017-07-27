Trauma Injuries: Know your ER

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to emergency services, fast, efficient, and high-quality care are crucial. Trauma centers provide the technology, equipment, specialized resources and staff to properly handle emergency medical situations.

Jordan Valley Medical Center is a designated Level III trauma center that is committed to providing rapid, high-quality trauma care to the local community. The trauma center offers 24-hour care and utilizes advanced technologies and treatment options for the intensive care needs and stabilization of patients.

Benefits of a trauma center in your community

Board-certified trauma medical director

Critical care services

Advanced, specialized trauma team

Advanced technology and equipment

Treats a wider range of patients

Dedicated room/bay that receives trauma patients

Types of injuries treated in a trauma center

Brain injuries

Thoracic and intra-abdominal injuries

Falling injuries

Gunshot wounds

Blunt force trauma

Work-related injuries

Jordan Valley Medical Center is also a designated stroke receiving center.