The food your body needs after having a baby

Melanie Davis-Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor shared some tips for postpartum moms. Following birth, new mothers are vulnerable to postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety. 1 in 7 pregnant and new mothers will have a perinatal mood or anxiety disorder. There is a direct link between nutrition and how our brains function.
Happy Brain Foods Postpartum Oats are amazing for new moms who are trying to:
o Increase energy
o Improve mood
o Fight fatigue
o Boost milk supply
All you need is:
Organic oatmeal
Coconut Oil
Berries
Walnuts
Chia seeds
Honey
Empath Healing and Wellness offers support to new mothers if you discover you may be suffering from postpartum depression or postpartum anxiety.