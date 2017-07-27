The food your body needs after having a baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Melanie Davis-Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor shared some tips for postpartum moms. Following birth, new mothers are vulnerable to postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety. 1 in 7 pregnant and new mothers will have a perinatal mood or anxiety disorder. There is a direct link between nutrition and how our brains function.

Happy Brain Foods Postpartum Oats are amazing for new moms who are trying to:

o Increase energy

o Improve mood

o Fight fatigue

o Boost milk supply

All you need is:

Organic oatmeal

Coconut Oil

Berries

Walnuts

Chia seeds

Honey

Empath Healing and Wellness offers support to new mothers if you discover you may be suffering from postpartum depression or postpartum anxiety. Go here for more information. You can follow Melanie on Instagram: @HappyBrainFoods