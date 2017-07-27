Rock Climbing Competition in Park City uses no harnesses or ropes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Climber Kyra Condi is in town for the Psicobloc Master Series at the Utah Olympic Park this weekend. Professional climbers from around the world will converge on Park City to compete in the high profile event. The 2017 Psicobloc Masters is a three-day climbing event, held at the Spence Eccles Olympic Freestyle Pool on July 26th to 28th. Professional and amateur climbers will compete head-to-head in a dual climbing format on a 52-foot climbing wall with a 26-foot overhang above the 1.25 million gallon training pool. Competitors will battle it out with no ropes or harnesses, to see who can make it to the top of the competition wall the fastest.

Psicobloc Master Series Schedule of Events:

Thursday, July 27 - Seeding Round (Vendor village opens at 5:00 p.m.; doors open at 6:00 p.m.; climbing starts at 7:00 p.m.)

Friday, July 28 - Finals (Vendor village opens at 5:00 p.m.; doors open at 6:00 p.m.; climbing starts at 7:00 p.m.)