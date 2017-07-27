Egg White, Spinach and Cheese Wraps

Posted 12:10 pm, July 27, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:17PM, July 27, 2017

2 tablespoons canola oil
1/2 large white onion, chopped
12 egg whites
1 cup spinach, chopped
1 cup mozzarella or Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
4 large whole wheat or white tortillas
Hot Sauce or Salsa, for serving
Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium heat, add the oil. Saute the onion for 8-10 minutes with salt and pepper until caramelized and light brown in color.

In a large bowl, mix together the egg whites, spinach, cheese, salt and pepper. Pour into the skillet with the onions. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5-6 minutes until eggs set up and cheese melts.

Divide the egg mixture into each tortilla. Roll up like a wrap or burrito. Serve immediately with hot sauce or salsa.

