Egg White, Spinach and Cheese Wraps

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 large white onion, chopped

12 egg whites

1 cup spinach, chopped

1 cup mozzarella or Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

4 large whole wheat or white tortillas

Hot Sauce or Salsa, for serving

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium heat, add the oil. Saute the onion for 8-10 minutes with salt and pepper until caramelized and light brown in color.

In a large bowl, mix together the egg whites, spinach, cheese, salt and pepper. Pour into the skillet with the onions. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5-6 minutes until eggs set up and cheese melts.

Divide the egg mixture into each tortilla. Roll up like a wrap or burrito. Serve immediately with hot sauce or salsa.

