Egg White, Spinach and Cheese Wraps

2 tablespoons canola oil
1/2 large white onion, chopped
12 egg whites
1 cup spinach, chopped
1 cup mozzarella or Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
4 large whole wheat or white tortillas
Hot Sauce or Salsa, for serving
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large skillet up to medium heat, add the oil. Saute the onion for 8-10 minutes with salt and pepper until caramelized and light brown in color.
In a large bowl, mix together the egg whites, spinach, cheese, salt and pepper. Pour into the skillet with the onions. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5-6 minutes until eggs set up and cheese melts.
Divide the egg mixture into each tortilla. Roll up like a wrap or burrito. Serve immediately with hot sauce or salsa.
