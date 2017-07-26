Dr. Ellie Brownstein, M.D. tells us how the HPV vaccine can protect children from six types of cancer. HPV is the abbreviation for human Papilloma virus. There are about 100 types of HPV viruses and some of these types cause cancer. The vaccine is given as a shot, in two doses, six months apart at your doctor`s office. The vaccine is recommended for both boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 12 by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control or CDC and the Utah Department of Health`s Cancer Control Program. You can get more information by talking with your doctor and visiting CancerUtah.org/HPV
What is the HPV Vaccine?
