KUTV anchor Shauna Lake pleads guilty in DUI case

SALT LAKE CITY — KUTV anchor Shauna Lake pleaded guilty Tuesday to a Class B misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Lake, whose full name is Shauna Lake Marshall, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on May 10 after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped her on the I-215 South belt near 1200 E. The trooper reported Lake had been driving below the speed limit in the far left lane of the freeway.

Three other charges against Lake, including a class C misdemeanor charge of using plates registered to another vehicle, a class C misdemeanor charge of open container in vehicle on highway and a vehicle registration infraction, were dropped.

A judge ordered Lake to pay a $1,460 fine and serve eight hours of community service through an organization called No Excuse for Abuse.

A 90-day jail sentence was suspended and Lake will be on probation for 12 months.