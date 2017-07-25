× Gov. Herbert endorses Provo Mayor John Curtis in 3rd Congressional District race

PROVO, Utah – Gov. Gary Herbert has endorsed Provo Mayor John Curtis for the upcoming Aug. 15 Republican Primary in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District.

“In Utah, and Washington D.C., we need experienced problem solvers who will put people before politics,” Gov. Herbert said. “That’s why I’m supporting John Curtis for Congress. John gets things done and is a proven conservative leader. I have no doubt that John will be a Congressman who will make Utah proud.”

“I’m extremely honored to have the support of Governor Herbert,” said John Curtis. “His leadership has made Utah the envy of all 50 states. He’s proven that conservative governance works. It’s time for us to bring Utah results and values to D.C. and end the dysfunction there.”