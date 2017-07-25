Flash Flood: Heavy rains increasing flash flood danger for much of Utah

The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watches and warning for much of Utah Tuesday.

Heavy rains are increasing flooding dangers, mainly in southern Utah.

The NWS said up to an inch of rain could fall in only about a 30-minute time period in parts of Garfield County.

The area is prone to flooding with numerous slot canyons and dry washes.

Kane County is can also expect flash flooding.

Up to two inches of rain has already fallen as light to moderate rain continues.

The Paria River drainage including Buckskin Gulch is already seeing flash flooding.

More of flash flood near Paria, Utah triggering flood warning Buck Skin Gulch popular hiking area #monsoon @breakingweather @Rankinstudio pic.twitter.com/YfrM3HaMUq — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 25, 2017