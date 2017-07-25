Cheesy Meatballs

Posted 10:03 am, July 25, 2017, by , Updated at 10:01AM, July 25, 2017

 

  • 1 1/2 lbs. ground beef
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 cup pasta or spaghetti sauce
  • 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • 1/4 cup parsley, chopped
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a large bowl, combine the beef, garlic powder, onion powder, basil, oregano, bread crumbs, egg, half the parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Form into “gold ball size” meatballs.

In a large (oven proof) skillet up to medium high heat, add the oil. Cook the meatballs on all sides for 6-8 minutes, turning frequently to cook all the way through. Drain and grease. Pour the spaghetti sauce over the meatballs. Sprinkle the mozzarella and remaining parmesan cheese on top. Bake for 5-6 minutes or until cheese is melted. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

