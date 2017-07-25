× Cheesy Meatballs

1 1/2 lbs. ground beef

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

1 egg

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 cup pasta or spaghetti sauce

1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a large bowl, combine the beef, garlic powder, onion powder, basil, oregano, bread crumbs, egg, half the parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Form into “gold ball size” meatballs.

In a large (oven proof) skillet up to medium high heat, add the oil. Cook the meatballs on all sides for 6-8 minutes, turning frequently to cook all the way through. Drain and grease. Pour the spaghetti sauce over the meatballs. Sprinkle the mozzarella and remaining parmesan cheese on top. Bake for 5-6 minutes or until cheese is melted. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council