Cheesy Meatballs
- 1 1/2 lbs. ground beef
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 cup pasta or spaghetti sauce
- 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 1/4 cup parsley, chopped
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
In a large bowl, combine the beef, garlic powder, onion powder, basil, oregano, bread crumbs, egg, half the parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Form into “gold ball size” meatballs.
In a large (oven proof) skillet up to medium high heat, add the oil. Cook the meatballs on all sides for 6-8 minutes, turning frequently to cook all the way through. Drain and grease. Pour the spaghetti sauce over the meatballs. Sprinkle the mozzarella and remaining parmesan cheese on top. Bake for 5-6 minutes or until cheese is melted. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council