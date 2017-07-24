× Suspect arrested after woman killed in Magna home

MAGNA, Utah – Unified Police have arrested a suspect after a woman was shot and killed in a Magna home.

Police took 46-year-old Todd Hull into custody Friday in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Paige Espinoza of Murray.

Unified Police say they believe there was a drive-by or walk-by shooting around 5:15 a.m. July 16 near 8300 West Mix Ave.

Investigators say one room on the southeast side was specifically targeted from outside the home.

Officers say multiple bullet holes in the wall show the path the bullets took before hitting and killing Espinoza.

Three other people were inside the house at the time, one of whom called 911 to report the shooting.

Police said Espinoza was visiting the home and does not live there.

Unified Police say the house has previously been connected to gang activities, however, investigators say they’re not sure if this is a gang-related incident at this time.

