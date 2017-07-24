Grieving Spanish Fork parents raise funds for Primary Children’s Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK, Utah — It would be easy to focus on the pain, but the Sampson family has found a way to serve as an inspiration in one of their toughest moments.

Two-year-old Levi Sampson would have turned three this Friday, but he was hit by a car and killed last week in a tragic accident while riding his bike near his home.

But in the same breath the Sampson’s reflect on the tragedy, they also light up and begin speaking of the miracle in their life.

When Sky Sampson was born ten years ago, she was born with a rare condition called gastroschisis.

"That’s where the intestines are outside the body when you’re born,” said Colt Sampson, Sky’s father.

Thanks to the help of a medical team at Primary Children’s Hospital, Sky survived. “It was a miracle,” Sampson added.

In spite of the family’s developments, they decided Sunday to start a fundraiser called “Do Good, Live for Levi.”

“This has been a tragic experience for us and this has been our only way to cope,” said CC Sampson, Levi and Sky’s mother.

Using the website LiveForLevi.org , the family has started a fundraiser to try and raise $30,000, but that money will not go into the family’s pockets. Instead, it will go to Primary Children's Medical Center.

“We thought 'let’s do something good',” Colt Sampson said. “Let’s do something special. Knowing the situation of our daughter when she was born, we thought what better way to give back then to give the money to Primary Children’s.”

Just one day after starting their fundraiser, the family had already raised over $10,000.