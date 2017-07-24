18-year-old cheerleader accused of killing, burying newborn baby in backyard

CARLISLE, Ohio — An 18-year-old Ohio cheerleader has been charged with killing and burying a newborn baby in her backyard, according to The Dayton Daily News.

Brooke Skylar Richardson faces charges of reckless homicide, according to the paper. The infant’s remains were found buried in Richardson’s backyard last week.

According to the paper, the infant died more than two months ago but was alive at birth and not a stillborn, officials said.

The coroner has not released an official cause of death.

Richardson pleaded not guilty on Friday. She has bonded out of jail and has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 1.