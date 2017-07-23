Woman in serious condition after shooting in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A woman is in serious condition after a shooting in South Salt Lake Sunday.

Sgt. Gary Keller of the South Salt Lake Police Department said a woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition after the shooting.

Photos from the scene showed a large police presence in the area of 2700 South and 400 East around 5:35 p.m.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

Fox 13 News has reached out to police for additional information, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.