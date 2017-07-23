Uniquely Utah: Keeping cool at Mirror Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUCHESNE COUNTY -- In this week’s Uniquely Utah, Fox 13’s Todd Tanner takes us to Mirror Lake where daytime temperatures are typically 20 to 30 degrees lower than other areas along the Wasatch Front.

Mirror Lake is approximately an hour and a half drive from Salt Lake City, barring any stops along the way.

The U.S. Forest Service requires visitors to purchase a pass to park anywhere along the Mirror Lake Highway. A three-day pass costs $6.

Passes are available at pay stations along the Mirror Lake Highway, and at convenience stores in Kamas, Utah.