Man dead after motorcycle crash in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — A man injured in a motorcycle crash in Midvale Sunday night has died.

Unified Police confirm a motorcyclist injured in a crash at 7500 South State street suffered fatal injuries.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle, but no further details were immediately available.

As of 9 p.m., officials expected the intersection to remain closed for another 2 to 3 hours as authorities investigate the crash.

