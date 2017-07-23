3 Questions with Bob Evans: Rusty on the Wright rodeo legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- He is just 21 years old, and already Rusty Wright of the legendary bronc riding Wright family of Milford has earned nearly a half of a million dollars since joining the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association two years ago.

Rusty is the son of legendary bronc rider Cody Wright, and already this week he and his brother Ryder have edged their father out of the finals at the Days of '47 Rodeo at the Utah State Fairpark.

But before that event, Rusty sat down with Bob Evans for 3 Questions:

When you’re in the chute just before they open the gate: What’s going through your head? What is the “X factor” someone needs to succeed in rodeos? Your father is a PRCA legend, how has he inspired you?

See below for the extended interview with Rusty Wright: