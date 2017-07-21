Recipe: Homemade vanilla bean frozen custard

Tiffany Tomkinson, founder of Lick'd shared her recipe for Vanilla Bean Frozen Custard. Her pops are now sold at all Harmons and Whole Foods locations, they are adding Sprouts and Sam's Club in the month of August. For more info go here.
Vanilla Bean Frozen Custard
2 cups heavy cream
1 cup whole milk
2/3 cup sugar
1/8 Tsp salt
6 large egg yolks
*Your choice of any add ins (I love: pies, cookies, cakes, cookie dough, fruit, chocolate, cereal, candy, candy bars)
- In a small saucepan, combine milk, sugar, and salt. Stirring constantly, cook on the stovetop over medium-high heat for about 5 minutes until sugar is dissolved.
- In a separate bowl, whisk all yolks together until thoroughly combined. Whisking constantly, slowly add about 1/3 of hot milk mixture into the egg yolks.
- Slowly add yolks to the remaining cream mixture, stirring constantly. Drop temperature to medium-low heat. Gently cook mixture until a spoon is covered when dipped.
- Use a small netted strainer to remove any potential lumps from the mixture. Strain mixture into a clean bowl. Let sit on the counter until it reaches room temperature. An ice bath may also be used to speed up the cooling process.
- Fill pop molds 1/2 to 3/4 full (depending on the amount of toppings desired) and freeze for 4-6 hours until thickened. Once the cream has thickened (to prevent toppings from sinking and sogging) add toppings, as much or as little as you would like. Add sticks and freeze overnight.
- If ice cream is desired rather than pops, follow steps 1-4. Place mixture in ice cream maker or two zip lock bags if one is not available. Follow the ice cream machine manual instructions for churning, adding toppings to the ice cream at the end of the churning and before freezing. For zip lock baggs, place mixture in doubled zip lock bags. Remove from the freezer every 2-3 hours, kneading the contents of the bag each time until a smooth and creamy texture is reached (repeat 4-6 times). Once the creamy texture is reached, add toppings, transfer to freezing container and freezer at least 4 hours before serving.