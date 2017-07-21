Recipe: Homemade vanilla bean frozen custard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tiffany Tomkinson, founder of Lick'd shared her recipe for Vanilla Bean Frozen Custard. Her pops are now sold at all Harmons and Whole Foods locations, they are adding Sprouts and Sam's Club in the month of August. For more info go here.

Vanilla Bean Frozen Custard

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

2/3 cup sugar

1/8 Tsp salt

6 large egg yolks

*Your choice of any add ins (I love: pies, cookies, cakes, cookie dough, fruit, chocolate, cereal, candy, candy bars)