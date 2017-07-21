New changes to the Days of ’47 Rodeo

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a Utah Pioneer Day tradition. This year the rodeo and festivities have been relocated to the Utah State Fair Grounds where a brand new arena has been built. The Rodeo also has a fun zone for kids that includes a mechanical bull, a petting zoo, and carnival rides. The rodeo runs from July 19th -22nd, and on the 24th. For ticket information go here.
