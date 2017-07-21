Magna residents upset about persistent power outages amid heat of summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNA, Utah -- Five power outages in nearly a week is almost too much for Becky Colonna and other Magna residents to take.

"It's inconvenient and frustrating," Colonna said.

Colonna said the power on her block has gone out so many times recently that it's hard for her to keep track. She said the power goes out for two-to-four hours each time and without air conditioning, she's had to jump in her truck to cool off. But that's not the worst of it.

"My husband is on oxygen, so, when the power goes out, it's not a good thing," Colonna said.

Rocky Mountain Power confirmed Friday they are aware of the power issues in Magna. Part of the statement they sent FOX 13 reads:

"We appreciate the patience of customers during power outages, and we're always working to improve reliability."

Rocky Mountain Power said the outage North of 3100 South 9100 West could impact as many as 400 customers. The outages include issues to junction devices, and fuse repairs.

"I can't cook anything," said Isaac Medina, who lives next door to Colonna. "The microwave doesn't work, the refrigerator doesn't work and I have to worry if my food will go bad."

Looking on Magna's Facebook Community page it's clear that many others in town are impacted by the shortages as well. Rocky Mountain Power said their power system is at its most vulnerable this time of year when it's hottest and people are using the most energy.