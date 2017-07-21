How to help your family stay safe around a fire pit

The West Valley City Fire Department shared a few tips on fire pit safety:
- Pay attention to wind conditions, smoke is not allowed to cross over a neighbor's fence line without their permission.
- Recreational burning may only be allowed on "Green Burn Days".
- Bonfires are not allowed.
- Try to keep the fire near the center of the yard area, away from overhanging branches or structures.
- Small children should not be left unattended or play at or near the fire.
- An active water hose should be used until all hot embers are gone.