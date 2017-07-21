Fresh fruit is in season and Sheri has come up with a perfect Chocolate Raspberry Pie Bar for everyone to take to the Pioneer Day picnics.

Chocolate Raspberry Pie Bars:

– 1 cup (2 sticks) softened unsalted butter

– 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

– 2 cups flour

– 1/4 tsp. salt

– 1 cup dark chocolate chips ( semi-sweet or milk chocolate can also be used)

– 1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk

– 1/4 tsp. vanilla

– 2 cups semi- crushed fresh raspberries

– melted chocolate to drizzle on top

Preheat convection oven to 350 degrees and generously spray a 9 X 13 baking pan with non-stick baking spray.

In an large bowl, by hand or using a mixer, blend butter with sugar, flour and salt until crumbly. Then press 1 3/4 cups of crumb mixture into prepared baking pan and bake for 12 minutes until lightly golden.

While the crust bakes, pour sweetened condensed milk in small sauce pan and add chocolate chips and vanilla. Stir over low heat until smooth.

Remove crust from oven and pour chocolate mixture over warm crust. Sprinkle remaining crumbs on top, then raspberries. Bake for 25-30 minutes. Drizzle melted chocolate on top and allow to cool before cutting into bars.