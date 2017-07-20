Why does everyone love the new Bluffdale splash pad?

We found out why people are raving about the new splash pad at Wardle Fields Regional Park in Bluffdale. For more information, you can go here.
Park Amenities
- Pavilions - Reservable
- North Pavilion
- Seats 80
- 10 tables (8')
- 6 outlets
- South Pavilion
- Seats 80, 16 additional seats outside
- 10 tables inside (8')
- 2 tables outside (8')
- 6 outlets
- Small Pavilion
- Seats 32
- 4 tables (8')
- 2 outlets
- North Pavilion
- Restrooms
- 4 Drinking Fountains
- Walking Path (concrete)
- Benches
- Destination Playground
- 25' Fire Watchtower with Slides
- Splash Pad
- Open 11 a - 7 p
- Memorial Day - Labor Day
- May & September weather permitting
- 2 Racing Ziplines
- 300' Bouldering Wall
- 20' Climbing Wall
- Sports Field
- Basketball
- Pickleball (16 courts)
Wardle Fields Regional Park: 14148 South 2700 West, Bluffdale