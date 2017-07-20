Why does everyone love the new Bluffdale splash pad?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We found out why people are raving about the new splash pad at Wardle Fields Regional Park in Bluffdale. For more information, you can go here.

Park Amenities

Pavilions - Reservable North Pavilion Seats 80 10 tables (8') 6 outlets South Pavilion Seats 80, 16 additional seats outside 10 tables inside (8') 2 tables outside (8') 6 outlets Small Pavilion Seats 32 4 tables (8') 2 outlets

Restrooms

4 Drinking Fountains

Walking Path (concrete)

Benches

Destination Playground

25' Fire Watchtower with Slides

Splash Pad Open 11 a - 7 p Memorial Day - Labor Day May & September weather permitting

2 Racing Ziplines

300' Bouldering Wall

20' Climbing Wall

Sports Field

Basketball

Pickleball (16 courts)

Wardle Fields Regional Park: 14148 South 2700 West, Bluffdale