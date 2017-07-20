Utah corn is in season! Two recipes to try: Corn Pancakes & Baja Charred Corn

Chev Evan Fancois from Harmons City Creek Cooking School shows us how to make two different recipes using fresh and local corn.
Corn Pancakes
Serves 4
Prep time 10 minutes
Cook time 10 minutes
Ingredients:
1 cup cornmeal
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 egg
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 tablespoon bacon fat
1/2 cup fresh sweet corn kernels
Directions:
Mix cornmeal, salt, baking soda, in a bowl. Once mixed add an egg and buttermilk. Place bacon fat in a hot pan. Place about an ounce to two ounces into the pan and let it spread evenly. Flip once browned. Serve with fresh fruit.
Baja Charred Corn
Serves 4
Prep time 15 minutes
Cook time 8 minutes
Ingredients:
4 ears sweet corn, shucked
½ red onion, diced small
½ cup cotija cheese, crumbled
3 limes, juiced
½ tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon Tabasco
½ bunch fresh cilantro, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Place the corn on a gas burner and char until lightly colored on all sides. If you do not have a gas burner you can use a grill or your broiler. Remove the corn from the cobb and place in a bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and season with salt and pepper to taste.
