Utah corn is in season! Two recipes to try: Corn Pancakes & Baja Charred Corn

Chev Evan Fancois from Harmons City Creek Cooking School shows us how to make two different recipes using fresh and local corn.

Corn Pancakes

Serves 4

Prep time 10 minutes

Cook time 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup cornmeal

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 egg

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 tablespoon bacon fat

1/2 cup fresh sweet corn kernels

Directions:

Mix cornmeal, salt, baking soda, in a bowl. Once mixed add an egg and buttermilk. Place bacon fat in a hot pan. Place about an ounce to two ounces into the pan and let it spread evenly. Flip once browned. Serve with fresh fruit.

Baja Charred Corn

Serves 4

Prep time 15 minutes

Cook time 8 minutes

Ingredients:

4 ears sweet corn, shucked

½ red onion, diced small

½ cup cotija cheese, crumbled

3 limes, juiced

½ tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon Tabasco

½ bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Place the corn on a gas burner and char until lightly colored on all sides. If you do not have a gas burner you can use a grill or your broiler. Remove the corn from the cobb and place in a bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and season with salt and pepper to taste.

