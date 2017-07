MURRAY, Utah — Detectives with the Murray Police Department hope someone will recognize surveillance images of the suspect in bank robber that occurred Monday.

Police said the robbery happened at Deseret First Credit Union, 6060 S Fashion Blvd.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos (above) is urged to call Det. Smith at 801-264-2552 or dispatch at 801-840-4000. The case # is 17C013119.

Messages are also accepted on the Murray Police Facebook page.