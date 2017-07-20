Four displaced after fire damages Magna home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNA, Utah -- Four people were displaced Thursday after a fire did extensive damage to a home in Magna.

Firefighters from several agencies responded to a home in the area of 3700 South Dunn Court in Magna, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 5:30 p.m.

Capt. Dan Brown with the Unified Fire Authority said the blaze was first reported as a brush fire but spread to the home. More than 30 firefighters from UFA, South Salt Lake and West Jordan responded.

The fire was extinguished, and the home sustained between $50,000 and $70,000 in damage. The four residents displaced by the fire will be staying with family.