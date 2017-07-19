× Two new ‘Harry Potter’ books due out this fall

LONDON — The British Library will host an exhibition called “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” beginning October 20, and the library has announced two new Harry Potter books coinciding with that date.

“Harry Potter: A History of Magic – The Book of the Exhibition,” authored by the library’s curatorial team, will include “exclusive manuscripts, sketches and illustrations from the Harry Potter archive.”

The second book, also authored by the library’s curatorial team, is called “Harry Potter: A Journey Through the History of Magic” and includes a look at “the Hogwarts curriculum, including Herbology, Defence Against the Dark Arts, Astronomy, Divination and more.”

A new, illustrated edition of J.K. Rowling’s book “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is due out in November.