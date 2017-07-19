Clayton Johnson from Pyromaniacs Pizza showed us how they make their fresh pies in their food truck. For more information go to www.pyromaniacspizza.com or follow them on Instagram: @pizzapyros
Pyromaniacs Pizza shows us how to throw the perfect pie
